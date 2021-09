Catalan separatists sought help from Russia as it struggled to break with Spain, The New York Times has reported, citing intelligence files. Josep Lluis Alay, a senior adviser to the self-exiled former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, traveled to Moscow on at least two occasions in 2019 to meet with current Russian officials and former intelligence officers in an effort to receive support, the paper said on September 3, citing intelligence reports it reviewed.