Weather Forecast For Lewiston
LEWISTON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
