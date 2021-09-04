Tehachapi Daily Weather Forecast
TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny
- High 90 °F, low
- Windy: 30 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0