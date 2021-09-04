Tehachapi Daily Weather Forecast

TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny High 90 °F, low Windy: 30 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.