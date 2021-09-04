Durango Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DURANGO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
