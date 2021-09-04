Manitowoc Weather Forecast
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0