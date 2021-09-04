Manitowoc Weather Forecast

MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.