Take advantage of Saturday sun in Stevens Point
(STEVENS POINT, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stevens Point. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stevens Point:
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
