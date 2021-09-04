4-Day Weather Forecast For Hazleton
HAZLETON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
