Elizabeth City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELIZABETH CITY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
