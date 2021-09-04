Wenatchee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WENATCHEE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.