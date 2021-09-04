4-Day Weather Forecast For Sandusky
SANDUSKY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- 13 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
