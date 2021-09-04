Hobbs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HOBBS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.