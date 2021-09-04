Saturday set for rain in Elizabethtown — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Saturday is set to be rainy in Elizabethtown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elizabethtown:

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.