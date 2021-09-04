CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

Saturday sun alert in Granbury — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Granbury Post
Granbury Post
 7 days ago

(GRANBURY, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Granbury, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Granbury:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bmamYDY00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Granbury Post

Granbury Post

Granbury, TX
With Granbury Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

