Eureka Daily Weather Forecast

EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly Cloudy High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.