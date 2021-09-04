Eureka Daily Weather Forecast
EUREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
