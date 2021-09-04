West. Bend Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. BEND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
