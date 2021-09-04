Roseburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSEBURG, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
