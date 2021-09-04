4-Day Weather Forecast For Elmira
ELMIRA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
