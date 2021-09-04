4-Day Weather Forecast For Sebring

SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.