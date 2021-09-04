4-Day Weather Forecast For Sebring
SEBRING, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
