Twin Falls Weather Forecast
TWIN FALLS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 5
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 86 °F, low
- Light wind
