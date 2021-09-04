CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Grand Island

Grand Island News Flash
 7 days ago

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Saturday is set to be rainy in Grand Island, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Island:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bmalx3O00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

