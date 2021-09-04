Weather Forecast For Coeur D'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
