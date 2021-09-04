Enid Daily Weather Forecast
ENID, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
