Wausau Weather Forecast

WAUSAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



