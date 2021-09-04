Wausau Weather Forecast
WAUSAU, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
