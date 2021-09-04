Paducah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PADUCAH, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



