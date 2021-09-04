Stillwater Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STILLWATER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 93 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



