Vineland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VINELAND, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0