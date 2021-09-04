Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities
(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Havasu City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lake Havasu City:
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 109 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 110 °F, low 84 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 111 °F, low 85 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
