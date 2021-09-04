Weather Forecast For Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
