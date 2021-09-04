CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Saturday rain in East. Lansing: Ideas to make the most of it

East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 7 days ago

(EAST. LANSING, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over East. Lansing Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Lansing:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bmakqhG00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

