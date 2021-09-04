Casper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas Of Smoke High 78 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.