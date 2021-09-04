Casper Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CASPER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
