Daily Weather Forecast For Marysville
MARYSVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0