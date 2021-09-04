4-Day Weather Forecast For Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
