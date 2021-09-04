4-Day Weather Forecast For Anderson
ANDERSON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
