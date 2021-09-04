4-Day Weather Forecast For Anderson

ANDERSON, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, September 5 Isolated rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



