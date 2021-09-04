Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
