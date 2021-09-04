Weather Forecast For Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
