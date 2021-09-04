Medford Weather Forecast
MEDFORD, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 95 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze
- High 98 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Haze
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
