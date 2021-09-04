Poughkeepsie Weather Forecast

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.