4-Day Weather Forecast For Decatur
DECATUR, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0