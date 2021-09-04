Weather Forecast For Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.