Kennewick Weather Forecast
KENNEWICK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
