Charleston Daily Weather Forecast
CHARLESTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
