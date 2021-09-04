Daily Weather Forecast For Merced

MERCED, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 25 mph



