Daytona Beach, FL

Rainy forecast for Daytona Beach? Jump on it!

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Daytona Beach Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Daytona Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bmaibm100

  • Saturday, September 4

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
219
Followers
229
Post
14K+
Views
With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

