Jackson Weather Forecast

JACKSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



