Weather Forecast For Elgin
ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
