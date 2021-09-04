Weather Forecast For Elgin

ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.