Bellingham, WA

Saturday set for rain in Bellingham — 3 ways to make the most of it

Bellingham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bellingham Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od9iU_0bmahuGN00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

