Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.