Stamford Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0