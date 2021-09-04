Weather Forecast For Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



