Saginaw Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



